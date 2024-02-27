We ain't good good, but we still good We ain't good good, but we still good *** I hate that we didn't make it to forever Probably ain't gettin' back together But that don't mean that I can't wish you better We ain't good good, but we still good I realize that I can't be your lover Let's just keep it honest with each other I'll be happy for you when you find another We ain't good good, but we still good *** Who knew it'd be like this? Usually my exes turn to enemies But this is different 'Cause we done got closer now that you ain't with me (oh) All that love that we had Ain't no way we gon' forget that And your family love me like I'm family You know where you stand with me So when they ask, tell 'em *** Right one, right place, wrong time Can't say we didn't try But you always been a real one Even though we ain't together It was real love, and baby, it's still love *** I hate that we ain't make it to forever Probably ain't gettin' back together But that don't mean that I can't wish you better (oh-oh) We ain't good good, but we still good I realize that I can't be your lover Let's just keep it honest with each other I'll be happy for you when you find another We ain't good good, but we still good *** All them plans you made for me to be your missus All the stacks that you done spent on me at Lenox It don't go forgotten, but we're happier apart than locked in (locked in) No smoke with me, I promise, boy, I don't do drama It didn't work, but I hope you find another I wish you peace, I wish you good sex, and good sleep Find the girl of your dreams 'Cause I sleep well at night knowin' this ain't meant to be (oh) *** Right one, right place, wrong time Can't say we didn't try All good things come to an end So let's just learn the lessons and find lovin' again *** I hate that we ain't make it to forever Probably ain't gettin' back together But that don't mean that I can't wish you better We ain't good good, but we still good I realize that I can't be your lover (lover) Let's just keep it honest with each other (other) I'll be happy for you when you find another We ain't good good, but we still good *** No matter who you with, I wanna see you happy (on God) Yeah, it didn't work out but that don't mean you should attack me (21, 21) We enjoy the five-star meals, but you was with me for the Zaxby's (facts) Holdin' me down from the start (21), I used to be broke, I was ashy (21) I hate we didn't tie the knot, but shit, that's how life go (on God) You always would say that I might blow (21) Got rich and I paid for your lipo' (21) I know the person you is (yeah) That's why I still wanna be friends (on God) If you wanna open up a new salon, I still help pay for the wigs (straight up) And I'd help with the lease (on God) You know I ain't never been cheap (21) Relationships don't always last, but let's not turn it to beef (21) I come through from time to time and have you grabbin' them sheets (21) That's if you want to, I'm just playin', girl, stop smackin' your teeth (21, 21) *** I hate that we didn't make it to forever (you know) Probably ain't gettin' back together But that don't mean that I can't wish you better (don't mean I can't wish you better) We ain't good good, but we still good (we still good) I realize that I can't be your lover (no) Let's just keep it honest with each other I'll be happy for you when you find another (another) We ain't good good, but we still good