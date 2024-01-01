Yo, VIP Let's kick it *** Ice ice baby Ice ice baby All right stop Collaborate and listen Ice is back with a brand new invention Something grabs a hold of me tightly Flow like a harpoon daily and nightly Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know Turn off the lights and I'll glow To the extreme I rock a mic like a vandal Light up a stage and wax a chump like a candle *** Dance Go rush the speaker that booms I'm killin' your brain like a poisonous mushroom Deadly, when I play a dope melody Anything less than the best is a felony Love it or leave it You better gangway You better hit bull's eye The kid don't play And if there was a problem Yo, I'll solve it Check out the hook while my DJ revolves it *** Ice ice baby, Vanilla Ice ice baby, Vanilla Ice ice baby, Vanilla Ice ice baby, Vanilla *** Now that the party is jumping With the bass kicked in, the Vegas are pumpin' Quick to the point, to the point, no faking I'm cooking MC's like a pound of bacon Burning 'em if you ain't quick and nimble I go crazy when I hear a cymbal And a hi-hat with a souped up tempo I'm on a roll, it's time to go solo Rollin' in my 5.0 With my ragtop down so my hair can blow The girlies on standby Waving just to say, "Hi" Did you stop? No, I just drove by Kept on pursuing to the next stop I bust a left and I'm heading to the next block That block was dead *** Yo, so I continued to A1A Beachfront Ave Girls were hot, wearing less than bikinis Rockman lovers driving Lamborghini Jealous 'cause I'm out getting mine Shay with a gauge and Vanilla with a nine Ready for the chumps on the wall The chumps are acting ill because they're so full of eight ball Gunshots ranged out like a bell I grabbed my nine, all I heard were shells Fallin' on the concrete real fast Jumped in my car, slammed on the gas Bumper to bumper the avenue's packed I'm tryin' to get away before the jackers jack Police on the scene You know what I mean? They passed me up, confronted all the dope fiends If there was a problem Yo, I'll solve it Check out the hook while my DJ revolves it *** Ice ice baby, Vanilla Ice ice baby, Vanilla Ice ice baby, Vanilla Ice ice baby, Vanilla *** Take heed, 'cause I'm a lyrical poet Miami's on the scene just in case you didn't know it My town, that created all the bass sound Enough to shake and kick holes in the ground My style's like a chemical spill Feasible rhymes you can vision and feel Conducted and formed, this is a hell of a concept We make it hype and you want to step with this Shay plays on the fade, slice it like a ninja Cut like a razor blade so fast Other DJ's say, "Damn" If my rhyme was a drug I'd sell it by the gram Keep my composure when it's time to get loose Magnetized by the mic when I kick my juice If there was a problem Yo, I'll solve it Check out the hook while my DJ revolves it *** Ice ice baby, Vanilla Ice ice baby, Vanilla Ice ice baby, Vanilla Ice ice baby, Vanilla ice *** Yo man, let's get out of here Word to your mother *** Ice ice baby (too cold) Ice ice baby (too cold, too cold) Ice ice baby (too cold, too cold) Ice ice baby (too cold, too cold)