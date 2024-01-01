Yo, VIP
Let's kick it
***
Ice ice baby
Ice ice baby
All right stop
Collaborate and listen
Ice is back with a brand new invention
Something grabs a hold of me tightly
Flow like a harpoon daily and nightly
Will it ever stop?
Yo, I don't know
Turn off the lights and I'll glow
To the extreme I rock a mic like a vandal
Light up a stage and wax a chump like a candle
***
Dance
Go rush the speaker that booms
I'm killin' your brain like a poisonous mushroom
Deadly, when I play a dope melody
Anything less than the best is a felony
Love it or leave it
You better gangway
You better hit bull's eye
The kid don't play
And if there was a problem
Yo, I'll solve it
Check out the hook while my DJ revolves it
***
Ice ice baby, Vanilla
Ice ice baby, Vanilla
Ice ice baby, Vanilla
Ice ice baby, Vanilla
***
Now that the party is jumping
With the bass kicked in, the Vegas are pumpin'
Quick to the point, to the point, no faking
I'm cooking MC's like a pound of bacon
Burning 'em if you ain't quick and nimble
I go crazy when I hear a cymbal
And a hi-hat with a souped up tempo
I'm on a roll, it's time to go solo
Rollin' in my 5.0
With my ragtop down so my hair can blow
The girlies on standby
Waving just to say, "Hi"
Did you stop?
No, I just drove by
Kept on pursuing to the next stop
I bust a left and I'm heading to the next block
That block was dead
***
Yo, so I continued to A1A Beachfront Ave
Girls were hot, wearing less than bikinis
Rockman lovers driving Lamborghini
Jealous 'cause I'm out getting mine
Shay with a gauge and Vanilla with a nine
Ready for the chumps on the wall
The chumps are acting ill because they're so full of eight ball
Gunshots ranged out like a bell
I grabbed my nine, all I heard were shells
Fallin' on the concrete real fast
Jumped in my car, slammed on the gas
Bumper to bumper the avenue's packed
I'm tryin' to get away before the jackers jack
Police on the scene
You know what I mean?
They passed me up, confronted all the dope fiends
If there was a problem
Yo, I'll solve it
Check out the hook while my DJ revolves it
***
Ice ice baby, Vanilla
Ice ice baby, Vanilla
Ice ice baby, Vanilla
Ice ice baby, Vanilla
***
Take heed, 'cause I'm a lyrical poet
Miami's on the scene just in case you didn't know it
My town, that created all the bass sound
Enough to shake and kick holes in the ground
My style's like a chemical spill
Feasible rhymes you can vision and feel
Conducted and formed, this is a hell of a concept
We make it hype and you want to step with this
Shay plays on the fade, slice it like a ninja
Cut like a razor blade so fast
Other DJ's say, "Damn"
If my rhyme was a drug
I'd sell it by the gram
Keep my composure when it's time to get loose
Magnetized by the mic when I kick my juice
If there was a problem
Yo, I'll solve it
Check out the hook while my DJ revolves it
***
Ice ice baby, Vanilla
Ice ice baby, Vanilla
Ice ice baby, Vanilla
Ice ice baby, Vanilla ice
***
Yo man, let's get out of here
Word to your mother
***
Ice ice baby (too cold)
Ice ice baby (too cold, too cold)
Ice ice baby (too cold, too cold)
Ice ice baby (too cold, too cold)