They never speak They never see They're stones to the world but live in the what's-to-be They never speak They never hear They horde to the void but face it without a fear They dance in line, and define a pantomime Cadaverous, with a knife, through with us The cradled life, come unstuck, comе and touch Now's good They never sleep Thеy never leave The mystery of painting opens beneath— Mystery of painting opens beneath— Mystery of painting opens beneath; you're free Chorus 1 In the earthly winter dusk of time The broken city, dark, funnels and tunnels and streams, over the God-knows of life Gusting up streets and towers and emptied-out alley ways Seeping through city bays The people mate The people unmate The generations lighting up our rooms, our shape The people fated, fade Two behind you and the four behind them together Even for those who sleep against the doorways of the harrowing highways