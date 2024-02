Whitney Houston

If I should stay I would only be in your way So I'll go, but I know I'll think of you every step of the way *** And I will always love you I will always love you You, my darling, you *** Bittersweet memories That is all I'm taking with me So, goodbye, please, don't cry We both know I'm not what you, you need *** And I will always love you I will always love you *** I hope life treats you kind And I hope you have all you've dreamed of And I wish to you, joy and happiness But above all this, I wish you love *** And I will always love you I will always love you I will always love you I will always love you I will always love you I, I will always love you *** You, darling, I love you Ooh, I'll always, I'll always love you