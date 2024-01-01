Will Smith

Uh, uh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, uh
Miami, uh, uh
South Beach, bringin the heat, uh
Haha, can y'all feel that
Can y'all feel that
Jig it out, uh
Here I am in the place where I come let go
Miami the bass and the sunset low
Everyday like a mardi gras, everybody party all day
No work all play, okay
So we sip a little something, lay to rest the spill
Me an Charlie at the bar runnin' up a high bill
Nothin' less than ill, when we dress to kill
Every time the ladies pass, they be like "hi Will"
Can y'all feel me, all ages and races
Real sweet faces
Every different nation, Spanish, Hatian, Indian, Jamaican
Black, White, Cuban, and Asian
I only came for two days of playing
But every time I come I always wind up stayin'
This the type of town I could spend a few days in
Miami the city that keeps the roof blazin'
Party in the city where the heat is on
All night, on the beach till the break of dawn
"Welcome to Miami"
"Bienvenidos a Miami"
Bouncin' in the club where the heat is on
All night, on the beach till the break of dawn
I'm goin to Miami
"Welcome to Miami"
Yo I heard the rainstorms ain't nothin' to mess with
But I can't feel a drip on the strip, it's a trip
Ladies half-dressed, fully equipped
And they be screamin out, "Will we loved your last hit"
So I'm thinkin' I'mma scoot me somethin' hot
In this salsa-merengue melting pot
Hottest club in the city, and it's right on the beach
Temperature get to ya, it's about to reach
Five-hundred degrees
In the Carribean seas
With the hot mamis screaming "¡Ay papi!"
Everytime I come to town, they be spottin' me
In the drop Bentley, ain't no stoppin' me
So, cash in your dough
And flow to this fashion show
Pound for pound anywhere you go
Yo, ain't no city in the world like this
An if you ask how I know I gots ta plead the fifth "Miami"
Party in the city where the heat is on
All night, on the beach till the break of dawn
"Welcome to Miami"
"Bienvenidos a Miami"
Bouncin' in the club where the heat is on
All night, on the beach till the break of dawn
I'm goin to Miami
"Welcome to Miami"
Don't get me wrong, Chi-town got it goin' on
And New York is the city that we know don't sleep
And we all know that L.A. and Philly stay jiggy
But on the sneak, Miami bringin' heat for real
Y'all don't understand
I never seen so many Dominican women with cinnimon tans
Mira, this is the plan
Take a walk on the beach, draw a heart in the sand
Gimmie your hand
Damn, you look sexy
Let's go to my yacht, in the West Keys
Ride my jetskis, loungin' in the palm trees
'Cause you gotta have cheese for the summerhouse piece on South Beach
Water so clear, you can see to the bottom
Hundred-thousand dollar cars, e'ybody got em
Ain't no surprise in the club to see Sly, Stallone
Miami, my second home
"Miami"
Party in the city where the heat is on
All night, on the beach till the break of dawn
"Welcome to Miami"
"Bienvenidos a Miami"
Bouncin' in the club where the heat is on
All night, on the beach till the break of dawn
I'm goin' to Miami
"Welcome to Miami"
Party in the city where the heat is on
All night, on the beach till the break of dawn
"Welcome to Miami"
"Bienvenidos a Miami"
Bouncin' in the club where the heat is on
All night, on the beach till the break of dawn
I'm goin' to Miami
"Welcome to Miami"
Party in the city where the heat is on