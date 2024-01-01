Zara Larsson

Intro] Oh my, oh my, oh my Oh my, oh my, oh my Oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my Hahaha [Verse 1] It ain't my fault you keep turnin' me on It ain't my fault you got, got me so gone It ain't my fault I'm not leavin' alone It ain't my fault you keep turnin' me on I can't talk right now I'm lookin' and I like what I'm seein' Got me feelin' kinda shocked right now Couldn't stop right now Even if I wanted, gotta get it, get it, get it, when it's hot right now Oh my god, what is this? Want you all in my business Baby, I insist Please don't blame me for whatever happens next [Chorus] No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible If I-I-I-I get you in trouble now See, you're-'re-'re-'re too irresistible Yeah, that's for sure So, if I put your hands where my eyes can't see Then you're the one who's got a hold on me No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible, responsible It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…) It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…) It ain't my fault [Verse 2] It ain't my fault you came here lookin' like that You just made me trip, fall and land on your lap Certain bad boy smooth Body hotter than a summer I don't mean to be rude, but I'd look so damn good on ya Ain't got time right now Missed me with that "What's your name, your sign" right now It's light outside I just called an Uber and it's right outside Oh my god, what is this? Want you all in my business Baby, I insist Please don't blame me for whatever happens next [Chorus] No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible If I-I-I-I get you in trouble now See, you're-'re-'re-'re too irresistible Yeah, that's for sure So, if I put your hands where my eyes can't see Then you're the one who's got a hold on me No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible, responsible It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…) It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…) It ain't my fault [Bridge] Baby, one, two, three Your body's callin' me And I know wherever you're at is exactly where I wanna be But don't blame me It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope) It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope) It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope) It ain't my fault Oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my Ooh ooh [Chorus] So if I put your hands where my eyes can't see (hey yeah) Then you're the one who's got a hold on me (oh yeah) No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible, responsible It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…) No-oh-oh, it ain't my fault It ain't my fault No-oh-oh, no-oh-oh, no (Nope, nope, nope, nope…) It ain't my fault It ain't my fault you got me so gone It ain't my fault It ain't my fault you got me so gone It ain't my fault It ain't my fault Well, that's too bad, it ain't my fault It ain't my fault