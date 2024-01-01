Zara Larsson

Intro] (Can't change her, can't blame her, can't tame her) [Verse 1] Don't need no one, when she can dance on her own Club is closed, but she ain't goin' home Night is still young, where the hell will she go? Nobody knows, nobody knows Ain't the first time 'cause I've seen her before Smell her perfume as she walks through the door I wanna know, where the hell will she go? Nobody knows, nobody, nobody knows [Chorus] No, you can't tame the girl 'Cause she runs her own world So if she wanna party all night (All night) No, you can't tame her, no-oh-oh... And you can't tie her down When the night comes around Said she gonna party all night (All night) And you can't change her, can't blame her Can't tame her [Verse 2] Can't tame her magnetic energy She's so magnetic, pulls you in every time (Every time) Every time (Every time) But she don't care, she gonna do what she wants (She wants) Because she never needed any reason (Eh-yeah) Yeah, she a girl and she just wanna have fun, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh... [Chorus] No, you can't tame the girl (You can't tame her, no) 'Cause she runs her own world So if she wanna party all night (All night) No, you can't tame her, no-oh-oh... And you can't tie her down When the night comes around Said she gonna party all night (All night) And you can't change her, can't blame her Can't tame her [Post-Chorus] (No-oh-oh...) (No-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh...) And you can't change her, can't blame her Can't tame her [Bridge] Don't need no one, she can dance on her own Club is closed, but she ain't goin' home Night is still young, where the hell will she go? Nobody, nobody, nobody knows Ain't the first time 'cause I've seen her before Smell her perfume as she walks through the door I wanna know, where the hell will she go? Nobody knows, nobody, nobody knows (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh...) [Chorus] No, you can't tame the girl 'Cause she runs her own world (She runs her own world) So if she wanna party all night (If she wanna party all night; all night) No, you can't tame her, no-oh-oh... And you can't tie her down When the night comes around Said she gonna party all night (All night) And you can't change her (You can't), can't blame her (You can't) Can't tame her [Post-Chorus] (You can't tame the girl) (You can't tame the girl) And you can't change her, can't blame her Can't tame her