Zara Larsson

Intro]
(Can't change her, can't blame her, can't tame her)
[Verse 1]
Don't need no one, when she can dance on her own
Club is closed, but she ain't goin' home
Night is still young, where the hell will she go?
Nobody knows, nobody knows
Ain't the first time 'cause I've seen her before
Smell her perfume as she walks through the door
I wanna know, where the hell will she go?
Nobody knows, nobody, nobody knows
[Chorus]
No, you can't tame the girl
'Cause she runs her own world
So if she wanna party all night (All night)
No, you can't tame her, no-oh-oh...
And you can't tie her down
When the night comes around
Said she gonna party all night (All night)
And you can't change her, can't blame her
Can't tame her
[Verse 2]
Can't tame her magnetic energy
She's so magnetic, pulls you in every time (Every time)
Every time (Every time)
But she don't care, she gonna do what she wants (She wants)
Because she never needed any reason (Eh-yeah)
Yeah, she a girl and she just wanna have fun, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh...
[Chorus]
No, you can't tame the girl (You can't tame her, no)
'Cause she runs her own world
So if she wanna party all night (All night)
No, you can't tame her, no-oh-oh...
And you can't tie her down
When the night comes around
Said she gonna party all night (All night)
And you can't change her, can't blame her
Can't tame her
[Post-Chorus]
(No-oh-oh...)
(No-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh...)
And you can't change her, can't blame her
Can't tame her
[Bridge]
Don't need no one, she can dance on her own
Club is closed, but she ain't goin' home
Night is still young, where the hell will she go?
Nobody, nobody, nobody knows
Ain't the first time 'cause I've seen her before
Smell her perfume as she walks through the door
I wanna know, where the hell will she go?
Nobody knows, nobody, nobody knows (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh...)
[Chorus]
No, you can't tame the girl
'Cause she runs her own world (She runs her own world)
So if she wanna party all night (If she wanna party all night; all night)
No, you can't tame her, no-oh-oh...
And you can't tie her down
When the night comes around
Said she gonna party all night (All night)
And you can't change her (You can't), can't blame her (You can't)
Can't tame her
[Post-Chorus]
(You can't tame the girl)
(You can't tame the girl)
And you can't change her, can't blame her
Can't tame her