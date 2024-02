Zara Larsson

I didn't know that I could want you so deep As when I saw you with someone who is not me You got me playing in a game that ain't fair But you're taking me there, yeah you're taking me there I can't help myself, it's human nature, human nature Who's to say what's meant to be Why can't we be on our worst behaviour, worst behaviour When it all comes naturally I would like to get to know you baby Like to get under your sexy body I would like to get to know you baby Like to get under your sexy body (Under your sexy body), oh Under your sexy body, oh Under your sexy body What would you do, the way you hold it like that (like that) Looking at me to see if I'm the get-back Me and you boy, we gon' work tonight to leave, to leave Yeah you're leaving with me, leaving with me I can't help myself, it's human nature, human nature Who's to say what's meant to be Why can't we be on our worst behaviour, worst behaviour When it all comes naturally I would like to get to know you baby Like to get under your sexy body I would like to get to know you baby Like to get under your sexy body (Under your sexy body), na na na na na na Under your sexy body I would like to get to know you baby Like to get under your sexy body Come take me under now, na na na na na na Go on and go there, na na na na na na Come take me under now, na na na na na na Go on and go there, na na na na na na I would like to get to know you baby Like to get under your sexy body I would like to get to know you baby Like to get under your sexy body I would like to get to know you baby Like to get under your sexy body I would like to get to know you baby Like to get under your sexy body Come take me under now, na na na, na na na Go on and go there, na na na, na na na Come take me under now, na na na, na na na Go on and go there, na na na, na na na