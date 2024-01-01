Lush Life Şarkı Sözleri
Zara Larsson Lush Life şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Zara Larsson Lush Life şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Lush Life sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all nite, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah I’mma dance my heart out ’til the dawn
But I won’t be done when morning comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
It was a crush
But I couldn’t, couldn’t get enough
It was a rush
But I gave it up
It was a crush
Now I might have went and said too much
But that’s all it was
So I gave it up
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all night, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah I’mma dance my heart out ’til the dawn
But I won’t be done when morning comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
It was a crush
I kept saying I’mma stay in touch
But that thing went bust
So I gave it up
No tricks, no bluff
I’m just better off without them cuffs
Yeah the sun won’t set on us
Went low, went high
Still waters run dry
Gotta get back in the groove
I ain’t ever worry
Went low, went high
What matters is now
Getting right back in the mood
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all night, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah I’mma dance my heart out ’til the dawn
But I won’t be done when morning comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all night, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah I’mma dance my heart out ’til the dawn
But I won’t be done when morning comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late