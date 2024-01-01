Zara Larsson

Nobody sees, nobody knows, We are a secret can't be exposed. That's how it is, that's how it goes, Far from the others, close to each other. In the daylight, in the daylight, When the sun is shining, On the late night, on the late night, When the moon is blinding. In the plain sight, plain sight, Like stars in hiding, You and I burn on, on. Put two and to-gether, for-ever will never change Two and to-gether will never change Nobody sees, nobody knows We are a secret, can't be exposed That's how it is, that's how it goes Far from the others, close to each other That's when we uncover, cover, cover That's when we uncover, cover, cover My asylum, my asylum is in your arms When the world gives heavy burdens I can bear a thousand tons On your shoulder, on your shoulder I can reach an endless sky Feels like paradise Put two and to-gether, for-ever will never change Two and to-gether will never change. Nobody sees, nobody knows We are a secret, can't be exposed That's how it is, that's how it goes Far from the others, close to each other That's when we uncover, cover, cover That's when we uncover, cover, cover We could build a universe right here, All the world could disappear, Wouldn't notice, wouldn't care We can build a universe right here The world could disappear, I just need you near Nobody sees, nobody knows, We are a secret, can't be exposed That's how it is, that's how it goes Far from the others, close to each other That's when we uncover, cover, cover That's when we uncover, cover, cover That's when we uncover