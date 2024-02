Yeah la la Listen *** You make my pulse raise yeah Oh you make my heart skip skip I feel you like a sunray My temperature is going up Yes it's going up *** I can feel the magic in the air oh yeah Ain't afraid to show you that I care I can feel the magic *** Everytime we kiss Evertime we touch Love takes over Love takes over *** Don't it feel so good? Yeah Ziynet I can feel the magic in the air oh yeah Ain't afraid to show you that I care I can feel the magic *** Everytime we kiss Evertime we touch Love takes over Love takes over *** Don't it feel so good? I can feel the magic